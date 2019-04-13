James D. Hodges



Born: June 22, 1925; in Cherokee Co., GA



Died: February 22, 2019; in Surprise, AZ



James D. Hodges, 93, of Woodstock, IL, passed away on Feb. 22, 2019 in Surprise, AZ. Born in Cherokee Co., Georgia on June 22, 1925 to George and Ada Elliot Hodges, Jim was their only child. He married Ruth Berg Bohn Hodges on May 11, 1991.



Jim was a loan officer at The State Bank of Woodstock for over 20 years and retired from Harris Bank in Barrington. He was very active in Lions Club, Shriners and was the finance officer at the American Legion. He particularly enjoyed playing "Santa" at the hut on the square and in the Christmas parade.



Jim served our country during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was awarded a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars during his service time. In June of 2013 Jim was a recipient of the Honor Flight. A very special and emotional event he shared with his son Rich. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Woodstock for over 50 years.



Jim loved fishing and took many fishing trips up north and on Lake Geneva where he and Ruth spent their summers and wintered in Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Lorraine Trovero Hodges and his son, Dennis L Hodges.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth, son, Rich (Bev) Hodges; step-sons, David (Natasha) Bohn, Roger (Lynda) Bohn, Phillip (Cindy) Bohn, and grandchildren, Jason (Karrie) Hodges, Nathan (Kelly) Hodges and Marjorie Hodges; Rachel Bohn, David Bohn, Matthew (Megan) Bohn, Heather (Kraig) Bohn, Andrew Bohn, Sara Bohn and 7 great grandchildren.



A memorial gathering will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 starting at 9:30 am until the 11:00 am memorial service at the First United Methodist Church 201 W. South St. Woodstock. Burial will be after the service at Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock.



Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Woodstock, 201 W. South St, Woodstock, IL 60098 or to , 200 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.



For more information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merewin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock at 815 338 1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary