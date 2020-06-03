James D. Lego
1951 - 2020
James D. Lego

Born: January 23, 1951; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 30, 2020; in Burlington, WI

James D. Lego age 69 of Genoa City, WI. died May 30, 2020 at Aurora Hospital of Burlington, WI. He was born in Chicago, IL. on January 23, 1951. The son of the late John and Audrey (Domingue) Lego. On October 15, 1969 he was united in marriage to Karen Whalen. He worked for many years for the Chicago Transit Authority holding many key positions. During his life he enjoyed collecting old camera's, watches and flashlights.

James is survived by his wife Karen. Father of Kimberly (Todd) Polifka, Connie Lego and Jeremiah Lego. Grandfather of Brittany, Kyle and Lexie Marsh. Brother of Andy (Donna) Lego and Mary (Sam) Biardo.

A visitation will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 113 Freeman St. Genoa City, WI. Online condolences and remembrances may be made at Haaselockwoodfhs.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
113 Freeman St.
Genoa City, WI 53128
262-279-5933
