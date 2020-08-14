1/1
James D. Saylor
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Saylor

Born: November 22, 1967; in Waukegan, IL

Died: August 11, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL

James "Jim" Saylor, age 52 of Johnsburg passed away early Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with Cancer. Jim was born November 22nd, 1967 in Wakegan, Illinois. The son of Donald and Patricia (Livingston) Saylor.

Jim was self-employed for the past 27 years owning Countryside Drywall, Saylor and Son Construction and most recently the President and Owner of Saylor Inc. He will forever be remembered for being as tough as nails and a loyal friend. You could always find Jim's home buzzing with family, friends and his children's friends. Above all else, Jim loved and adored his family especially Papa's girl, Wynona.

Jim is survived by his loving children. His son, his best friend, Jimmy (Krystal Blum) Saylor and his daughter, his princess, Jodie Olenick and his son in-law, who he loved like his own, Mike Olenick, his granddaughter and whole world, Wynona Olenick and his former wife, the mother of his children Sandra Saylor. He is further survived by Maternal Grandmother Betty Connor; his brother, John Saylor; Sister, Tina Saylor; mother-in-law, Jean Dotson; favorite nephew Michael Nevarez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Donald and Patricia, Jim was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Livingston; father-in-law Bill Dotson, and m any aunts and uncles.

A Visitation for Jim will be held from 1-4 P.M. Saturday, August 15th 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to GiGi's Playhouse McHenry County, 5405 W. Elm Street, Suite A, McHenry Illinois 60050.

With the current health care crisis ongoing, masks and social distancing must be maintained.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 13, 2020
Jimmy may be gone but he will not be forgotten he left so many memories behind. He will always be with in your heart. Rest in Peace Jimmy you gave this world all you had. God bless all of you during this most difficult of times.
Ginny & Denny
Family Friend
August 13, 2020
The Lord must have big plans for you Jimmy for him to take you away from your family and friends so soon. You will be missed by so many. May you rest in peace.
Bud and Marty Parelius
Family Friend
August 13, 2020
My sincere condolences to his family. May his grand memories help to ease the grief of losing your loved one. His memory will live on in his children and all those that he has made a difference in their lives.
Patricia and Scott Syens
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved