James D. Saylor



Born: November 22, 1967; in Waukegan, IL



Died: August 11, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL



James "Jim" Saylor, age 52 of Johnsburg passed away early Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with Cancer. Jim was born November 22nd, 1967 in Wakegan, Illinois. The son of Donald and Patricia (Livingston) Saylor.



Jim was self-employed for the past 27 years owning Countryside Drywall, Saylor and Son Construction and most recently the President and Owner of Saylor Inc. He will forever be remembered for being as tough as nails and a loyal friend. You could always find Jim's home buzzing with family, friends and his children's friends. Above all else, Jim loved and adored his family especially Papa's girl, Wynona.



Jim is survived by his loving children. His son, his best friend, Jimmy (Krystal Blum) Saylor and his daughter, his princess, Jodie Olenick and his son in-law, who he loved like his own, Mike Olenick, his granddaughter and whole world, Wynona Olenick and his former wife, the mother of his children Sandra Saylor. He is further survived by Maternal Grandmother Betty Connor; his brother, John Saylor; Sister, Tina Saylor; mother-in-law, Jean Dotson; favorite nephew Michael Nevarez; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends.



In addition to his parents, Donald and Patricia, Jim was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Livingston; father-in-law Bill Dotson, and m any aunts and uncles.



A Visitation for Jim will be held from 1-4 P.M. Saturday, August 15th 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to GiGi's Playhouse McHenry County, 5405 W. Elm Street, Suite A, McHenry Illinois 60050.



With the current health care crisis ongoing, masks and social distancing must be maintained.





