James E. Berner
Born: December 29, 1930
Died: September 21, 2019
James E. Berner, a lifelong resident of Woodstock IL, departed this earth for eternal life early Saturday morning September 21, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep at the young age of 88, having entered life on December 29, 1930. He is the oldest child of Pia and Joe Berner.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Edith, two sons, Jim (Thomasina) and Bill (Ginny) Berner along with four grandchildren, Maverick, Audrey, Irene and Maximus. He is survived by three sisters, Patricia Stilling, Mary Jean Goulet and JoAnn (Ralph) Larsen along with many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his brother Richard, brothers-in-law, Roger Stilling, Don Huff and Larry Goulet, and a nephew, Steven Stilling.
James was a graduate of St Mary Grade and High Schools, as well as DePaul University undergraduate and Law School. He spent time in the Marines after receiving his undergraduate degree where his Sergeant "ordered" him to leave and attend Law School. (Thank you Sergeant for your service.)
As a life-long citizen of Woodstock, he was a proud member of St Mary parish along with many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, the Illinois and American Bar Associations. James was a gentlemen farmer since 1973 when he purchased a farm in Richland County Wisconsin. He enjoyed traveling to the farm and in the early years was heavily involved with the dairy operation. Even though he could no longer travel to the farm he was keenly interested in updates and seeing pictures from recent visits.
He enjoyed being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren and hearing about all their adventures in life. He spent his time looking at their pictures while passing the days catching up on the missed episodes of Gunsmoke, M*A*S*H and other (somewhat) recent TV shows he had not previously watched.
Friends and family will gather on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Avenue on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon buffet will be served at noon at the Woodstock Country Club.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St Mary School at 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098.
For information contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 24, 2019