James E. Keehan
James E. Keehan

James E. Keehan M.D., "Papa Doc", age 100. Beloved husband of the late Marie A. Keehan, nee McCarthy. Loving father of Marilyn (John) Brinckerhoff, James J. (Virginia), Joseph T. (Carol), and Thomas J. Keehan. Cherished grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of five. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dr. Jim was a caring physician and surgeon. He was kind and generous in all ways, sharing his hobby of woodworking and Irish Wit with everyone. Dr. Jim made this world a better place. Visitation Friday, September 11th, 3PM to 8PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral services will be held privately at Holy Family Parish. Interment private at St. Michael Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago IL 60660. Funeral Information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
