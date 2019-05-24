James E. McLaughlin



James E. McLaughlin, age 76 of Cary passed away May 21, 2019 at his home. He was born December 25, 1942 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Merritt and Mardella McLaughlin.



Jim is survived by his children: Michelle Wahlquist and Cathy Eaton, his grandchildren: Melissa Walquist and Matthew Eaton, a brother William (Cynthia) McLaughlin, a brother-in-law Frank (Sue) Brania, a sister-in-law Nancy Hudson as well as nephews James McLaughlin and Todd (Paulina) Brania and a niece Kim (Jeff) Jankinson. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Carol McLaughlin.



Jim served on the Cary Fire Dept., the Cary Police Dept and the McHenry County Sheriff's Dept, most recently he retired from the U.S. Marshal's Office. His hobby and great love was being a ham radio operator.



There will be a visitation for Jim on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM which will be held at Windridge Memorial Park, 7401 S. Rawson Bridge Rd., Cary. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the .



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 24, 2019