James E. Reed



Born: anuary 25, 1946



Died: May 20, 2019



James E. Reed, 73, of Huntley passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019.



He was born January 25, 1946 in Barbourville, KY the son of Edd and Fannie (Davidson) Reed. On Dec. 20, 1968 he married Gwenda Fortman in Maywood. James was a member of the First Congregational Church in Huntley.



James Reed was a true hardworking American. A man of great values. He was loved and cherished by his family that he loved dearly. He was also respected and loved by many lifelong friends. James made a lasting impression on countless people. His legacy is one of hard work, love and a man who gave freely his time, talent and friendship without asking for anything in return.



Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Gwenda; children, Kimberly (Daniel) Hamblin, Jimmy (Hanna) Reed, Amie (Sean) Gribbon, Amy (Daryn) Meyer-Bowman; grandchildren, Jenna (Tony), Erica, Liam, Nathan, Jake, and Emily; siblings, Rendia, Lily, Paul (Crystal), and Brenda Lou (Rich).



He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.



Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 11628 Main St., Huntley. Burial will follow in the Huntley Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 23 at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley and will continue on Friday morning at the church from 10 to 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital at



Info(847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 22, 2019