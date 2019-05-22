Northwest Herald Obituaries
Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
11628 Main St.
Huntley, IL
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
11628 Main St.
Huntley, IL
James E. Reed


1946 - 2019
James E. Reed Obituary
James E. Reed

Born: anuary 25, 1946

Died: May 20, 2019

James E. Reed, 73, of Huntley passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019.

He was born January 25, 1946 in Barbourville, KY the son of Edd and Fannie (Davidson) Reed. On Dec. 20, 1968 he married Gwenda Fortman in Maywood. James was a member of the First Congregational Church in Huntley.

James Reed was a true hardworking American. A man of great values. He was loved and cherished by his family that he loved dearly. He was also respected and loved by many lifelong friends. James made a lasting impression on countless people. His legacy is one of hard work, love and a man who gave freely his time, talent and friendship without asking for anything in return.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Gwenda; children, Kimberly (Daniel) Hamblin, Jimmy (Hanna) Reed, Amie (Sean) Gribbon, Amy (Daryn) Meyer-Bowman; grandchildren, Jenna (Tony), Erica, Liam, Nathan, Jake, and Emily; siblings, Rendia, Lily, Paul (Crystal), and Brenda Lou (Rich).

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.

Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 11628 Main St., Huntley. Burial will follow in the Huntley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 23 at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley and will continue on Friday morning at the church from 10 to 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Hospital at

Info(847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 22, 2019
