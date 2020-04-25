James Edward Wensch Born: April 6, 1922 Died: April 11, 2020 James Edward Wensch departed this earth at 8:05 p.m., on Saturday, April 11th, 2020. James, known more affectionately as "Jim", was born on April 6, 1922 in Manhattan, Illinois. His early childhood was spent first with his sister and her family on a large dairy farm in Woodstock, Illinois, and then with his parents in Aroma Park, on the Kankakee River. His early lessons in farming and target-shooting would serve him well later in life. In his teens, Jim met his childhood sweetheart Lillian Schatz, and they were married in 1942. It was a good match, with Lillian's reserved, intelligent, quiet demeanor partnering well with Jim's more exuberant, outgoing personality. Their deep love for each other would endure for 50 years until Lillian passed away in 1992. Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 20, where he developed and honed his skills as an expert rifleman in WWII. He served in the European-African Middle Eastern Theatre, as his unit liberated Italy, until he was seriously wounded in September of 1943. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his valiant efforts and returned to U.S. soilin September of 1944. He received an honorable discharge as a Private. After the war, Jim and Lillian purchased and ran a large farm in Harvard, Illinois. They specialized in corn, wheat, soy beans and hay. Jim and Lillian had five children, James Jr., Thomas, Debra, Mary, and William. Later in the 60's through the1980's, he became a general contractor, constructing numerous private residences and commercial buildings in McHenry and Lake Counties in Illinois. Jim loved life, as was demonstrated by his adventurous spirit, always exploring new opportunities, whether in his vocational pursuits, or at the horse-racing track! In the 1970's, Jim became acquainted with Daniel Fry of McHenry, who was a pilot for United Airlines and a real estate developer. Jim and Dan's friendship would last for the next 25 years, and they worked together, building many homes for all types of residential communities in Illinois, Arizona, and Nevada. Jim was also instrumental in the expansion of the world-renowned Volo Auto Museum in Volo, Illinois. Jim and Lillian's friendship with Dan and his family brought the two of them to Carson City, Nevada, where they met Dan's mother-in-law, Katheryn Morrison. Lillian and Katheryn immediately struck up a close friendship, as did Jim with Dan Fry's sons, Larry, Danny, Steve and Ray. This would endure for many years to come! Jim's ability to connect with people from all walks of life and share with them his optimistic outlook on life, were evidence of his giving nature. He was intelligent (being an avid reader and a fan of the Wall Street Journal) and a good judge ofcharacter, and always shared his life experience with others to benefit them in theirsituation. Jim was humble, but in conversations with him, his commonsenseapproach, borne of his life experience, always came to the fore. Jim is preceded in death by his wife Lillian and son James Jr. He is survived byhis children Thomas, Debra, Mary and William. Jim's good nature and bright outlook on life will carry on in his family andfriends, so while he may be not with us physically, his spirit carries on in all of us. A celebration of life is planned for a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store