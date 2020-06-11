James edward bishop



Born: May 31, 1951; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 23, 2020; in Fort Myer, FL



Jim was born in Chicago, IL to John and Monica Bishop. When Jim was in grade school, they moved to Crystal Lake where he also attended Crystal Lake Central High School. He attended Northern Illinois University and graduated with a Bach. of Arts degree. In 2006 Jim and his wife, Mary (Reichert) Bishop moved to Fort Myers, FL where he passed away. A private burial service will take place in Fort Myers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store