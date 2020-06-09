James Edward Schroeder
Born: May 29, 1953; in Waupaca, WI
Died: June 4, 2020; in Cary, IL
James Edward Schroeder, age 67 of Cary, passed away June 4, 2020 at his home after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born May 29, 1953 in Waupaca, WI., the son of Harold and Phyllis Schroeder.
Jim is survived by his wife Sharon (Lundin) Schroeder, his children: Bailey A. (Carl) Hay and James P. Schroeder, his grandchildren: Parker Grace Hay and Rowan James Hay as well as a brother Larry (Letta) Schroeder. Jim was also quite fortunate to have wonderful friends Gary Lynn, John Millin and Tom (Denise) Hay. Besides his parents Jim is preceded in death by a brother Don (Sue) Schroeder.
Due to the Covid epidemic a celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date.
Memorials would be appreciated to the James E. Schroeder Family Memorial Fund.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.