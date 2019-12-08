|
James Ernest Ray
Born: September 9, 1951; in Ripley, TN
Died: November 18, 2019; in Raleigh, NC
Jim lived a full life as a father, husband and friend. He loved his family dearly and had a passion for sports, especially golf.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held on December 15, 2019 at the Rolling Knolls Pavilion at 11 N Rohrssen Road in Elgin, IL.
Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the or . See www.MitchellatRMP.com for a full obituary and to leave condolences to the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 8, 2019