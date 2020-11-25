1/1
James Fiser
1948 - 2020
James Fiser

Born: October 21, 1948; in Savanna, IL

Died: November 22, 2020; in Freeport, IL

James "Jim" Fiser, age 72, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Illinois. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com

Jim was born October 21, 1948 in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Robert and Helen (Groce) Fiser. He attended Savanna High School, graduating in 1968. After high school, Jim went on to serve his country in the US Navy on the USS Leahy Guided Missile Cruiser. He married Barbara Bailey, with whom he had two daughters, Jennifer and Amber. Jim later married Cheryl Rohrssen on October 22, 2005. They have celebrated 15 years of marriage.

He worked as an electrician for Illinois Tool Works in Elgin, Illinois. Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors' hunting, fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Savanna and Carpentersville Moose Lodges.

Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Cheryl of Mt. Carroll; two daughters, Jennifer Fiser of Wisconsin and Amber Soto of Ohio; two stepdaughters, Kellie (Eric) Gulbransen of Rolling Meadows, Illinois and Kirsten (Dennis) Beason of Hampshire, Illinois; and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson; one sister, Harriett; and two brothers, Bruce and Lee Dunlap.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL 61053
(815) 244-9862
