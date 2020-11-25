James Fiser
Born: October 21, 1948; in Savanna, IL
Died: November 22, 2020; in Freeport, IL
James "Jim" Fiser, age 72, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Illinois. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Jim was born October 21, 1948 in Savanna, Illinois, the son of Robert and Helen (Groce) Fiser. He attended Savanna High School, graduating in 1968. After high school, Jim went on to serve his country in the US Navy on the USS Leahy Guided Missile Cruiser. He married Barbara Bailey, with whom he had two daughters, Jennifer and Amber. Jim later married Cheryl Rohrssen on October 22, 2005. They have celebrated 15 years of marriage.
He worked as an electrician for Illinois Tool Works in Elgin, Illinois. Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors' hunting, fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Savanna and Carpentersville Moose Lodges.
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Cheryl of Mt. Carroll; two daughters, Jennifer Fiser of Wisconsin and Amber Soto of Ohio; two stepdaughters, Kellie (Eric) Gulbransen of Rolling Meadows, Illinois and Kirsten (Dennis) Beason of Hampshire, Illinois; and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a grandson; one sister, Harriett; and two brothers, Bruce and Lee Dunlap.