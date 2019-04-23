James G. Hopp



Born: January 4, 1944



Died: April 19, 2019



James G. Hopp of Coral Township, McHenry County, passed away April 19, 2019. Born January 4, 1944, in Elgin, he was raised on a farm in rural Algonquin.



Jim was a 1962 graduate of Dundee High School and served in the U.S. Air Force with three tours of duty in Vietnam. On May 3, 1969, he married Pamela Schwanke in Bartlett. Jim and Pam were founding members of Light of Christ Lutheran Church, where Jim was baptized and served on the building committee when the first church was constructed. For several years they made their home in Lake in the Hills. Jim was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years and an avid Green Bay Packer fan. By trade, Jim was a welder, employed by Middleby Marshall (formally known as Toastmaster) for 30+ years. For several years he was proud to serve as an election judge in Coral Township.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Elizabeth Hopp; a brother, Gordon and his wife Linda; his father in law, Willard Schwanke; and his mother in law, Rose Mansikka.



Survivors include his wife, Pam; his brothers Larry (the late Bonnie), Wesley (Wanda) and Floyd (Linda); his sisters, Virginia (David) Brunes, Sally (the late Alvie) Henning, Sylvia Pat (the late Bud) Mangum, Karen (the late Richard) Daniels, and Donna (the late William) Sanko; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and a special sister in law, Lois Schwanke.



Final arrangements were entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Inc.,30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary