James Haynie
Born: November 26, 1943; in Waukegan, IL
Died: September 30, 2019; in McHenry, IL
James "Jim" Haynie, 75, a longtime resident of Johnsburg, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born November 26, 1943, in Waukegan, to the late J. Henry and Marjorie (nee Weber) Haynie.
He grew up on a farm in Antioch. After graduating from high school in Flourissant, MO, he moved to Fox Lake, where he began his heavy-equipment career. Jim loved working and retired from Operating Engineers Local 150, having worked as an Operating Engineer for over 50 years.
"Pa/The Pathfinder" was an avid snowmobiler and past president of Polar Pairs Snowmobile Club in Spring Grove. In addition to snowmobiling, Jim loved camping and golfing with his friends- who were very much his family. Although he enjoyed the Chicago Bears and Bulls, he was a die-hard and enthusiastic fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Survivors include his wife, Chrys (nee Stey) Haynie; daughters, Dawne (Patrick) Smith and Lori (Rick) Richter; grandchildren, Ashley Smith and Army SPC Corey (Angela) Smith; brother, Richard (Sherri) Haynie; aunt, Nancy (the late Ray) Wedge; and many beloved family members and friends. He also enjoyed the companionship of many beloved dogs over the years.
Funeral service Sunday, October 6, at 3 p.m., followed by a visitation until 7 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Burial 11 a.m., Monday, October 7, Woodland Cemetery, Richmond Rd./Route 31, McHenry- all are invited to meet directly at the cemetery.
Memorials to the McHenry County Snowmobile Association, c/o Ken Voss, treasurer, 2713 Sequoia Dr., McHenry, IL 60050, appreciated.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 3, 2019