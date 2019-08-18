|
James L. Cassens, Sr.
Born: May 3, 1944; in Aurora, IL
Died: August 3, 2019; in Grand Rapids, MI
James Cassens, 75, of Harvard was called home to be with the Lord, August 3, 2019 in Grand Rapids, MI, surrounded by family.
Jim was born May 3, 1944 in Aurora, IL to Fred and Annabelle (Gooden) Cassens. He married Shirley Morris on June 26, 1965. Jim was a deacon at his church. For 25 years he owned Cassens Electric.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley. His sons, James Jr (Michele) and Edward (Carla); grandchildren; Andrew (Noel), Joseph (Ashley), Jordan (Robin), Rose (Justin), Grace, Tegan, Tyler, Tom and 9 great-grandchildren. Brothers Fred (Jan), Edward (Elaine), and sister, Betty Walter. Plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alvin Dean Cassens and granddaughter, Stacy.
There will be a Celebration of Life, August 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at CornerStone Community Church, 343 S. Division St, Harvard, IL. Fellowship to follow. Cards and donations may be sent to P.O. Box 714, Harvard, IL 60033.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 18, 2019