Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Johns United Church of Christ
11821 E. Grant Hwy
Hampshire,, IL
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns United Church of Christ
James M. Jenson Obituary
James M. Jensen

Born: October 11, 1933; in Elgin, IL

Died: July 26, 2019; in McHenry, IL

James M. Jensen, age 85, passed away July 26, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry.

He was born on October 11, 1933 in Elgin, IL to Alfred and Irene (Rabe) Jensen.

Jim was a life long farmer, farming in Elgin and Marengo. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and gardening. Jim was the life of the party anywhere he went. He enjoyed puzzles, playing bingo and growing tomatoes and other vegetables.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded by his parents and siblings Alvin, June and Earl.

The visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at St. Johns United Church of Christ 11821 E. Grant Hwy Hampshire, IL 60140. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Elgin, IL.

The family would like to thank the staff at Crystal Pines Nursing Home for taking great care of Jim.

For more information, call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney funeral home at (815) 338-1710 or visit the website at www.slmcfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 30, 2019
