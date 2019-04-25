James M. Kirk



Born: May 4, 1934



Died: April 23, 2019



James M. Kirk, 84, of Crystal Lake passed away April 23, 2019.



He was born May 4, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Paul and Edna (Neil) Kirk. Jim was a proud veteran of the Korean War and recently was invited to take part in the Honor Flight. He was also active in Korean War reunions. He was a member of the American Legion and Elks for over 50 years. Jim worked for Motorola for over 33 years and became president of the Retirement Club. He was a very active member of the church for 70 years, enjoying time in Bible classes and volunteering. He especially enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. In his spare time he played Bingo, Pinochle, Bridge, sang in a Barber Shop Quartet and loved to travel.



Jim is survived by his wife, Erika; his children, Sue Yaussi, Anne (Michael) Lohmeier, Mark (Deb) Kirk; his step-children, Philip (Laura) Bertram, Douglas (Linda) Bertram, Nancy (David) Butler, Neal (Bettie Jo) Bertram, Marilyn (Thomas) Beckley; his 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Jo and their son, Steven Kirk; his second wife, Elaine; and his step-daughter, Helma Johnson.



There will be a visitation from 5 to 8pm on Friday, April 26 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Visitation will continue from 10am to 11am on Saturday, April 27 at Historic Immanuel Lutheran Church, 178 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at 11am. Interment will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, Lincoln, Nebraska at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight Chicago at www.honorflightchicago.com or to Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com. Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019