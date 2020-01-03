|
James M. Laskonis
Born: February 11, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 1, 2020; in McHenry, IL
James M. Laskonis, age 77, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, on his beloved farm. He was born on February 11, 1942, in Chicago to Charles and Elizabeth (Logunetz) Laskonis.
An engineer by trade, James was a man of action. He was a problem solver who dedicated his life to hard work. He loved working on his farm and caring for his animals. In his leisure time, James enjoyed traveling around the United States and the world, most notably to Lithuania, China, and Korea.
Above all, James was most proud of his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children, Debra Laskonis, Laura (Paul) Laskonis Severin, and Michele Chiaro; and his grandchildren, Jake Hanlon, Taylor, Jessica, Anthony, and Elijah Chiaro, and Nicholas, Joshua, and Sara Severin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Michael Laskonis.
Friends and neighbors may gather on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials to at Heart.org.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of James on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 3, 2020