James Mathew Barrie
James Mathew Barrie, age 76, of Huntley, passed away on December 23, 2019. Jim was a proud member of the US Navy from 1961 to 1964 and driver for UPS for 38 years. He loved fishing, the Bears, and most of all golf. He enjoyed a rich social life with family and friends and was loved by all for his humor, honesty and loyalty. Jim loved to travel to Navy reunions, golf vacations and took a trip to Scotland with Jan in 2006. He also enjoyed many family trips to Florida and northern Wisconsin with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. He loved to help where he could and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Kean); daughters, Joan (Tom) Owens and Judy (Scott) Gul; grandchildren, Kaylee, Alexis, James, Tallyn and Abby; great-grandchildren, Meara, Lincoln and Isaiah; siblings, John (Dorothy), Mary Reuter, Ruth (late Bill) Kroepil, Dave (Jeanette), Daniel (Peggy), Tom and Naomi (Jack) Dempsey; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Huntley Legion Post #673, 11712 W. Coral Street, Huntley, IL 60142. Military honors will take place at 5 p.m. For info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter in Woodstock, IL www.helpingpaws.net
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 29, 2019