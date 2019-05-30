James L. Meyer



Born: August 2, 1948; Chicago, IL



Died: May 27, 2019; in Lake in the Hills, IL



James L. Meyer age 70, of Lake in the Hills passed away at his home on May 27, 2019.



He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict era. A proud member of the American Legion post #1231 of Lake in the Hills.



He was a longtime contractor/landscaper with 34 years of service.



He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 2, 1948 to Harold W.G. and Esther (Grunde) Meyer.



He is survived by and will be dearly missed by his daughters, Renee (Giuseppe "Joe") Scaravalle, Jennifer Lynn Meyer and Sarah Meyer; his grandchildren, Vincent, Anthony, Gia and Ava Scaravalle; his siblings, Harold "Bud" (Connie) Meyer, Judith Meyer, Dorothy (Bob) Connor-Bingham, Ruth (James) Stevens-Patton and David (Cathy) Meyer.



He is also survived by a former wife, Patricia Stenta and many nieces & nephews.



James was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gerald Meyer.



A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM with a Military Honors Service at 6:30 PM followed by a Memorial Service at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of James may be directed to the American Legion Post #1231 of Lake in the Hills.



Online condolences may be directed at willowfh.com or for more information please call: 847-458-1700 Published in the Northwest Herald on May 30, 2019