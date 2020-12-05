James P. Doetsch
Born: March 7, 1940
Died: November 30, 2020
James P. Doetsch, 80, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born March 7, 1940, in Des Plaines, IL; the son of George A. and Henrietta (Powers) Doetsch. James served in the Navy Reserves for 7 years.
James worked in management at Walmart, and was the owner/operator of the Rusty Anchor Resort in Fox Lake, from 1978-1988.
Survivors include his brother Richard (Yvonne) Doetsch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Doetsch, and sisters Patricia Snelton, and Nancy Baker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front Street, Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
