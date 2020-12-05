1/
James P. Doetsch
1940 - 2020
James P. Doetsch

Born: March 7, 1940

Died: November 30, 2020

James P. Doetsch, 80, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born March 7, 1940, in Des Plaines, IL; the son of George A. and Henrietta (Powers) Doetsch. James served in the Navy Reserves for 7 years.

James worked in management at Walmart, and was the owner/operator of the Rusty Anchor Resort in Fox Lake, from 1978-1988.

Survivors include his brother Richard (Yvonne) Doetsch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Doetsch, and sisters Patricia Snelton, and Nancy Baker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front Street, Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
1 entry
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
