James Peter Enright
Born: November 15, 1941; in Brooklyn, NY
Died: February 12, 2020; in Monrovia, MD
James Peter (Jim) Enright, 78, died peacefully February 12, 2020 at his home in Monrovia, MD. He waged an amazing battle against pancreatic cancer, winning a year more of life when doctors gave him just a few months.
The eldest of five sons, Jim was a proud native of Brooklyn, NY, born on November 15, 1941 to Roberta and Bernard (Barney) Enright. He was christened on the infamous December 7th and never failed to point out that when he went into church our country was at peace, but when he came out we were at war.
Jim completed elementary school in Kansas City, MO and, after a move to Deerfield, IL, graduated from Notre Dame College Prep high school in Niles, IL. He went on to Notre Dame University in South Bend, IN and completed his degree at Loyola University in Chicago while working in sales for the Chicago Sun-Times. In 1963 he married Mary Alice Evangelista and they had a daughter Mary Sarah and son James Jr. The family eventually settled in Crystal Lake, IL.
Jim's newspaper career flourished through the '80s and '90s. After becoming Vice President of Marketing and Advertising for the Sun-Times, he moved to New Jersey to become Executive Vice President/General Manager of The Home News, where he met his future wife, Nancy. They were married in 1991, a second marriage for both, and moved to Miami, FL when Jim became President of Harte-Hanks Flyer publication. The following year, Jim guided his company through Hurricane Andrew, temporarily relocating operations and managing to continue publication of the Flyer without interruption. The couple relocated to Maryland in 1995 when Jim became Marketing and Advertising Director for the Frederick News-Post and GS Communications Cable Co. He retired in 2002.Throughout his career, Jim supported the arts and served on community boards including as Board President of the Frederick Arts Council and Vice President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. He was Secretary of the Frederick County Civil War Roundtable for seven years and, until his illness, served on the Advisory Board for the new South County YMCA currently under construction.
Jim loved being active and never wavered in his loyal support of Notre Dame football. He played tennis regularly and enjoyed Enhance Fitness and Zumba classes at the Green Valley YMCA. At the Y, he developed a successful speakers and activities program for Seniors that continues to thrive. He also reached out to former classmates and planned and executed 60th Class Reunions for his Notre Dame High School Class of 1958 as well as for his Kansas City, MO, grade school Class of 1954, an event covered by the Kansas City Star.
Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Nancy, his daughter Mary Sarah Dollahan and husband Robert, and his son James P. Enright Jr. and wife Carol. He will always be Pop-Pop to his grandchildren Matthu and Maggie Dollahan, and Audrey and Lucy Enright, and stepsons John, Robert and Matthew O'Reilly, step-granddaughter Grace O'Reilly and step-grandsons Robert F. and Spencer O'Reilly. He is also survived by his brothers Robert G., Bernard M., and Daniel Enright. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William.
Jim will always be remembered for his sense of humor, generous spirit and ability to develop ideas and connect people wherever he went.
Visitation hours including a brief memorial service will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) to further the development of better treatments and ultimately a cure for Type 1 diabetes.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 27, 2020