Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176)
Crystal Lake, IL
James R. Hayden Jr.


1963 - 2019
James R. Hayden Jr. Obituary
James R. Hayden, Jr.

Born: October 2, 1963; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 19, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

James R. "Jimmy" Hayden, Jr. of Crystal Lake, beloved son of Jim and Miki Hayden, died suddenly on Friday July 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Chicago October 2, 1963 and lived his entire life in Crystal Lake with the exception of a few years spent in Alabama. Jimmy graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School, his father's alma matter, and went to work for his father for many years.

Jim always felt his second home was his mother's home town of Park River, ND, where he spent many happy times with aunts, uncles, and family.

In 1992 he married Lois Deutch and together they had their beloved daughter, Brittani (Dean) McCarter and two adorable grandsons, James Dean, and Declan Ross. Besides his parents, daughter, and grandsons, he will be greatly missed by his brother, Bill; sister, Kris (Kristina); and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Memorial visitation will be 4-7pm Friday, July 26 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am Saturday, July 27 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Founation, www.myeloma.org, or the , .

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 24, 2019
