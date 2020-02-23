|
|
James Richard Wiseman
Born: November 11, 1972; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 18, 2020; in Racine, WI
James Richard Wiseman, 47, of Racine Wisconsin passed away at his home on February 18, 2020. Born November 11, 1972 in Chicago Illinois.
Beloved son of George (Celeste) Wiseman and Geraldine Salyers; loving brother of Dean Cebulski, Ray Cebulski, Marie Salyers, Kevin (Jennifer) Feeley, Valerie (Nick) Liguori and Andrew (Stephanie) Wiseman; caring uncle to Icis Salyers, Jenna Salyers, Trent Salyers and numerous others. James also leaves behind many dear friends.
He was a car enthusiast and drag racer, he frequently visited the Union Grove Drag Strip and he loved working on his cars. James also enjoyed driving over the road as a truck driver, and could light up the room with his smile and saying that everyone else is a bad driver. He liked watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play football, and listening to heavy metal music. James also loved animals.
Visitation will be held February 25, 2020 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Cardinal Funeral Home 7715 US Route 14 Crystal Lake IL 60012. A service will take place at 7:00pm. Cremation rights will then be accorded. For more information visit cardinalfuneral.com or call 815-451-9040
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 23, 2020