James Stuart Stockwell
James "Jim" Stuart Stockwell, 75, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8301 Wilmot Rd, Spring Grove, IL 60081. 815-675-0550.
James "Jim" Stuart Stockwell, 75, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8301 Wilmot Rd, Spring Grove, IL 60081. 815-675-0550.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 22, 2020.