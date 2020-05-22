James Stuart Stockwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Stuart Stockwell

James "Jim" Stuart Stockwell, 75, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Arrangements are pending at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8301 Wilmot Rd, Spring Grove, IL 60081. 815-675-0550.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved