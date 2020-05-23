James Stuart StockwellBorn: March 29, 1944; in Chicago, ILDied: March 18, 2020; in Spring Grove, ILJames "Jim" Stuart Stockwell, 75, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away March 18, 2020 at home, surrounded by his children.Born on March 29, 1944 to Harry and Mary (Coughlin) Stockwell in Chicago, Illinois. He married Margit Merete Christensen on September 15, 1969. Jim was a member of the U.S. Army, serving at various U.S. bases both domestic and abroad. Upon being discharged from active service, he became a military firefighter. Upon retirement, he spent a total of 23 years as a member of the armed forces.A caring and loving father and grandfather who would do anything for his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Margit in 2000 and his parents. He is survived by his four children, Jim (Kathy) of Johnsburg, IL, Carin (Jack) Shales, of Spring Grove, IL, Cathie of Wauconda, IL, and John (Alyssa) of Kensoha, WI and nine grandchildren - Bryan, Jack, Amber, Sara, Kyle, Zach, Molly, Leighton, and Abriella. He is also survived by his four siblings, Tom (Elaine) Stockwell, Mary Kay Doyle (late Fred Stein, late Kieran Doyle), Louise Roth (late Robert Roth), and Ann Alesi.A private visitation will be held in celebration of Jim's life, with a private funeral mass to follow on Monday, June 1, 2020. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond, IL.Memorial donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Research Center or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.