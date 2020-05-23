James Stuart Stockwell
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Stuart Stockwell

Born: March 29, 1944; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 18, 2020; in Spring Grove, IL

James "Jim" Stuart Stockwell, 75, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away March 18, 2020 at home, surrounded by his children.

Born on March 29, 1944 to Harry and Mary (Coughlin) Stockwell in Chicago, Illinois. He married Margit Merete Christensen on September 15, 1969. Jim was a member of the U.S. Army, serving at various U.S. bases both domestic and abroad. Upon being discharged from active service, he became a military firefighter. Upon retirement, he spent a total of 23 years as a member of the armed forces.

A caring and loving father and grandfather who would do anything for his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Margit in 2000 and his parents. He is survived by his four children, Jim (Kathy) of Johnsburg, IL, Carin (Jack) Shales, of Spring Grove, IL, Cathie of Wauconda, IL, and John (Alyssa) of Kensoha, WI and nine grandchildren - Bryan, Jack, Amber, Sara, Kyle, Zach, Molly, Leighton, and Abriella. He is also survived by his four siblings, Tom (Elaine) Stockwell, Mary Kay Doyle (late Fred Stein, late Kieran Doyle), Louise Roth (late Robert Roth), and Ann Alesi.

A private visitation will be held in celebration of Jim's life, with a private funeral mass to follow on Monday, June 1, 2020. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond, IL.

Memorial donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Research Center or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved