James T. Johnson
Born: March 31, 1927
Died: February 27, 2020
James Triplett Johnson passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness.
Jim was born on March 31, 1927 to Bror G. Johnson and Ruth T. Johnson in Chicago, IL, the older of two sons. Jim was a Navy veteran who served on a destroyer at the conclusion of WWII.
Jim attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering.
On October 11th, 1952, Jim married Joan M. Miller in Chicago, IL. In January, 1954, Jim and Joan welcomed the first of their two sons, James M. Johnson. The birth of their second son, Peter, came in July, 1960.
Jim founded Contemporary Science, Inc. in October, 1965, a business he owned and operated until it's closing in 2000. Jim loved to spend time at his farm in Hebron, IL affectionately called the "Funny Farm" and acreage he owned in Woodstock. His other passion was being a private pilot. He flew his own plane for many years until health issues forced him to stop flying in 1987. All that knew him enjoyed his wry sense of humor, sharp wit, intellect and his interest in people from all backgrounds.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles R. (Bob) Johnson, and his wife Joan. He leaves behind his wife, Mary Ann, his two sons, James M. Johnson of Belvidere, IL and Peter (Kathy) Johnson of Marion, IA, a granddaughter, Jessica (Nick) Johnson (Gabriel), a niece, Lisa (Jim) Cauthen, a nephew, Craig (Nancy) Johnson, three great grand-children and scores of friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for those who knew Jim to make a donation in his honor to the or a charity of their choosing.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 7, 2020