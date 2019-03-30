James V. Geary



James V. Geary passed away peacefully at Journey Care Hospice Center in Woodstock, Illinois on March 27th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis H. Geary and mother, Louise V. Moore. He was the devoted fianc of Susan Burns and the beloved brother of David (Eileen) Geary, Robert (Kathy Olsen) Geary of Wauconda, Illinois, Ronald (Jennifer) Geary of Lakemoor, Illinois and Mary Lou Grinnell of Sharon, Wisconsin. He was the cherished father of James Geary and Rebecca (Rob) McCurdy, and Grandfather of Grace. Uncle of Ryan, Rachel, Karisa, Keaghan, Korhyn, and Kahrsten Geary.



Jim was born in Waukegan, Illinois. He graduated from Wauconda High School in 1974. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural and Animal Sciences. He served as a volunteer Fire Fighter for over twenty years, most recently as the Assistant Fire Chief of Pearl City Fire Department and was a 24 year member of the Sons of the American Legion in Wauconda. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin. Jim often traveled, loved to tinker, and thrived on always having several projects in the works. He will be missed by his family, friends and acquaintances.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31st from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Kisselburg - Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main Street, Wauconda, Illinois. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research - Pancreatic desination.



Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary