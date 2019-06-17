James Wesley Coulter Sr.



Born: September 28, 1929



Died: June 6, 2019



James (Jim) Wesley Coulter Sr. of Harvard IL, age 89, died peacefully at home.



Born in Washington MO to James and Ora Coulter Jim grew into a loving man committed to his family, church, country, and community.



Jim married Alice Dulaney on January 14, 1951. Together they raised their five children, operated a small variety store, served in their church, and travelled the country. Widowed in 2001, Jim continued to lead a full life. He spent summers working sales at Lake General Store in Yellowstone National Park and being an American Grandpa to kids from around the world. The remainder of the year Jim spent enjoying the company of his family and friends, researching his family history, learning about Native American cultures, supporting his church, and volunteering at his local food bank.



Jim is survived by his children Marcia, James (Mary), Janice (John Rateliff), Russell (Debra), and Daniel; 8 grandchildren, and 13 greatgrandchildren.



Jim was predeceased by his parents James and Ora; his wife Alice; his brothers Cecil, Delbert, Elwood, Elton, Forrest, George, and Calvin; and his sister Ruth Colter-Frick.



A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on June 29, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Harvard IL. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you support your local food bank and our National Parks. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 17 to June 21, 2019