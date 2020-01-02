|
|
James W. Tiffany
Born: October 26, 1943
Died: December 19, 2019
James W. Tiffany, 76, from Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on December 19, 2019 at the Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Jim was born on October 26, 1943 in Chicago, IL to parents, Arthur and Rosemary (O'Shannon) Tiffany. He graduated from McHenry Community High School in 1962. He married his loving wife, Wendy Bruflodt, on March 2, 1968 at St Rita's Church in Chicago, IL. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from National Louis University of Evanston, IL in 1994. After working for years as a computer programmer/analyst he retired in 2004 from Allstate Insurance Company in Northbrook, IL. Jim resided in McHenry, IL until 2011 when he and Wendy decided to enjoy retirement in Florida.
Jim was an electrician, plumber, wood worker, gardener, fisherman, mechanic, computer guy, chauffeur, human compass, comedian who always loved a good joke, and a man who could fix just about anything. He enjoyed reading, puzzles, fishing, travel, and spending time with his family and friends. He coached little league and never missed the kid's games or activities. He was a true die-hard Chicago Bears fan. His great joys came from his family; watching his son serve in the Navy and his daughter succeed as a teacher. He loved spending his life with Wendy and they were best friends who, together, could and did overcome anything.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arthur Tiffany along with his sisters, Sharon Petkus and Eleanor Dragovich.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Wendy Tiffany of Fernandina Beach, FL, daughter, Laura Tiffany (Darryl Johnson) of Yulee, FL, son, Chief Petty Officer Shane Tiffany (wife Tauhidah and stepdaughter, Audrey Herbert) of Palm Bay, FL, sisters, Christine (Christ) Voutiritsas of Palatine, IL and Barbara Tiffany (John Ukkesteadt) of Palmdale, CA. Jim had many nieces and nephews spread throughout the country.
In honor of Jim's wishes, the family asks that in lieu of a service or flowers, a donation be made to the in memory of James Tiffany.
"Love you, be safe, and call me when you get there" - Jim Tiffany
Memories and condolences can be left at:
https://eternityfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/2427/James-Tiffany/obituary.html
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 2, 2020