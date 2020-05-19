James Wesley Sharon
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
james wesley sharon

Born: August 14, 1945; in Columbus, OH

Died: May 13, 2020; in Hermitage, TN

James Wesley "JW" Sharon, husband of Maureen Gallagher Sharon, died Tuesday May 13, 2020 in Hermitage, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones.

James was born on VE Day August 14, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio. A son of the late Wesley Floyd and Jessie Marie Sharon of Columbus, Ohio. Aftergraduating from St. Charles Preparatory High School in 1963 he went on to graduate from The Ohio State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. In May of 1970, he married Maureen Patricia Gallagher of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He honorably served his country for five years as a Lieutenantin the United States Navy.

After serving his country, James and Maureen decided to set roots in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. He worked as a Chemical Engineer at Exxon Chemical for over twenty years. During that time, he was awarded a United States Patent for a textile invention. In 1975, their family expanded with the arrival of Colleen Patricia, and in 1979, Kevin James would complete the Sharon family.

In 1991, he was transferred to Lake Zurich, IL and moved his family to Crystal Lake, Illinois. He retired in 2000, and was able to devote time to baking, gardening, card playing, and being a grandfather of six beautiful grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a regular card player at the Senior Center of Lebanon where he developed wonderful friendships.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Colleen Sharon Davenport (Ryan) of Vero Beach, Florida and Kevin James Sharon (Tera) of Lebanon, Tennessee. His six grandchildren are Anthony James Sharon (19), Gabrielle Nicole Sharon (17), Annabella Rae Sharon (13), Miles James Davenport (10), Grace Marie Davenport (9), and Catherine Norine Davenport(7). He is also survived by his brothers William Frederick Sharon (Lorraine) and Richard Sharon (Patricia).James was a devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was fiercely loyal and generous. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL 602 S Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Partlow Funeral Chapel - Lebanon
602 South Cumberland Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
615-444-7007
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved