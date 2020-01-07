|
James William Summers
James William Summers, age 69, was a lifelong resident of Island Lake, IL.
Jim was the beloved husband for 24 years of Deeanna "Jody" (nee Joplin); loving step-father of Michael Parks; cherished brother of Allen, Patricia Saylor and the late Walter, Larry and Pam.
Jim was born December 3, 1950 in Waukegan, IL and passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home.
Jim received the Purple Heart Medal, while proudly serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He had retired after 35 years of employment from Baxter. Jim was a 25-year member of the American Legion Post #911 in Wauconda, IL.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9 am to time of funeral service at 12 Noon at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Transfiguration Cemetery, Wauconda, IL.
Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020