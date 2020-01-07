Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for James Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William Summers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William Summers Obituary
James William Summers

James William Summers, age 69, was a lifelong resident of Island Lake, IL.

Jim was the beloved husband for 24 years of Deeanna "Jody" (nee Joplin); loving step-father of Michael Parks; cherished brother of Allen, Patricia Saylor and the late Walter, Larry and Pam.

Jim was born December 3, 1950 in Waukegan, IL and passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home.

Jim received the Purple Heart Medal, while proudly serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He had retired after 35 years of employment from Baxter. Jim was a 25-year member of the American Legion Post #911 in Wauconda, IL.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9 am to time of funeral service at 12 Noon at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Transfiguration Cemetery, Wauconda, IL.

Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -