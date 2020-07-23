Jan Fujarowicz
Born: February 28, 1924; in Jaroslaw, Poland
Died: July 20, 2020; in Marengo, IL
Jan Fujarowicz, 96, passed away on July 20th at this home in Marengo. He was born February 28, 1924 in Jaroslaw, Poland to Andrzej and Anna (Wielka) Fujarowicz.
Jan is survived by his wife Lucyna, his children, Chester, Krystyna, Adam, his sister Helena, many brother and sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Maria, Jozefa, and parents.
During the German occupation of Poland in WWII, the young Jan was conscripted into Nazi forced labor camps and farms in Germany. At the end of the war, as a refugee, he ended up in Belgium where he worked as a coal miner. Ten years later in 1956, he immigrated to the United States. Jan met Lucy and they were married on July 13, 1972 in Chicago. They moved to Marengo in 1989 where Jan loved his garden and trees, fishing in the Kishwaukee River, and living country life.
Visitation will be from 9am to 10am on Friday, July 24 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo. Following the visitation a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.