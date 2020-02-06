|
Jan Wojteczek
Born: June 24, 1948
Died: January 31, 2020
Jan "John" Wojteczek, of Woodstock, IL, generous and loving brother, Uncle and friend passed away on January 31, 2020, at the age of 71. Born on June 24, 1948, in Augustdorf, Germany, John was one of three children, including his twin. At age 9, John, his mother and sister came to the United States to seek a better life and citizenship to create more opportunities than could be experienced in Germany. They settled in Chicago where in High School, John wrestled.
John loved his new country and as soon as feasibly possible John enlisted to serve by joining the Army during the Vietnam war. He was in the 1st Calvary Division from March 1968 to March 1970 where he was honorable discharge. His greatest memories shared with others included some of the shenanigans they would pull on both other Army personnel and the Navy personnel stationed nearby. His laughter while telling those stories was contagious. It should come as no surprise, John loved the show M*A*S*H.
After returning from the Army, John proudly worked at Motorola. He cherished time spent with friends, family and his beloved 1967 Ford Mustang. Fishing and being by the water were his greatest joys. In 1982, John had an accident that resulted in paralysis. Prior to that, he had been a regular and accomplished pool player at the local watering-holes and establishments. After adjusting to his new abilities, John returned to the pool halls to play pool, share stories and bond with "the guys". He spent a great deal of his time recording his favorite programs, watching/recording M*A*S*H, and holding the utility companies accountable for both the service and price that was agreed upon.
John is survived by his loving sister and best friend, Maria Pfister; his nephew and Godson, Michael Robert Pfister; his niece Kathrine Pfister (Tony) Violett; and great-nephew, Sage Anthony White and many cherished family and friends. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. John was preceded in death by his parents Alexandra Mirosnitchenko and Stanislaw Wojteczek, step-father Iwan Myroshnychenko and his twin brother, Peter Wojteczek.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1p.m to 3 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, IL 60050. The service will follow at 3p.m. the same day. Please contact the funeral home at (815) 385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2020