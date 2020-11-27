Jane Ann Kennedy Dahm
Born: August 1, 1931; in Woodstock, IL.
Died: November 24, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Jane Ann Kennedy Dahm, age 89, of Woodstock, IL., passed away on November 24, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital McHenry due to complications from Covid.
She was born on August 1, 1931 in Woodstock, IL. The daughter of Charles and Leonie Kennedy. She Married George A. Dahm on August 5, 1951.
Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was very involved in her children's school activities and enjoyed participating and watching their events. She served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader and was a strong supporter of the McHenry County Fair. She served as a Superintendent of the Antique show for many years.
Jane was a Docent and avid supporter of the McHenry County Historical Society. She loved antiques and enjoyed collecting tea leaf china.
Jane was a local historian in her own right, having been born and mainly raised in Woodstock. She and her longtime friend, Joan Mansfield co-wrote articles for the Woodstock Independent regarding Woodstock's history.
She worked as an usher at the Woodstock Opera House and supported it's endeavors as a Friend of the Opera House. Jane was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Woodstock and faithfully served in many capacities. She was a member of Friends of the Woodstock Public Library, and a member of P.E.O.
Jane was a graduate of Woodstock High School and attended the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. She was employed by District 200 for a number of years in various associate positions and was a class advisor for several years.
She is survived by her children, Angela (Charles) Boe, Pamela (John) Moorhouse, Christopher (Ellen) Dahm, and Melinda (Thomas) Zingrone.
Jane was proud of her 10 grandchildren, Erin (Steve) Kaye, Ben (Katie) Moorhouse, Patrick (Sara) Moorhouse, Jackie (Mike) Lawler, Jennifer (Kyle) Oliver, Philip (Kristen) Dahm, Bryan (Cindy) Dahm, Adam (Dana) Zingrone, Tobia (Laura) Zingrone and Joseph (Allie) Zingrone. She also had 15 great grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews.
Jane was proceeded in death by George in 2005; her parents, Leonie and Charles Kennedy and her brothers Frank and John Kennedy and her sister Patricia Gaylord.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Woodstock; McHenry County 4-H Foundation; McHenry County Historical Society; or Friends of the Woodstock Opera House.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
For information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
.