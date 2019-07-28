|
|
Jane Carol Konitzer
Born: December 11, 1953; in Melrose Park, IL
Died: July 17, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Jane Carol Konitzer (nee Nagel) passed away unexpectedly in McHenry, Illinois, on July 17, 2019. Born on December 11, 1953, in Melrose Park, Illinois.
Jane was raised in Mount Prospect and spent her adult life residing in McHenry. Jane was most recently employed at JCPenney in Johnsburg, Illinois, where she took great pride in her job and loved her customer interactions. Anyone who knew Jane would say that she had a radiating personality and she took joy in seeing other people happy. Jane's family meant everything to her and she loved them fiercely.
She is survived by her husband, James (Jim), her son, Wayne (Stephanie) Morse, her grandsons Isaac and Evan, her daughter Johnette F. Morse, and Emma her grand-cat.
Her parents, Jack and Frances Nagel, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held to honor her in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of Illinois, 215 W. Illinois Street, #1C, Chicago, IL 60610-4263, (www.nkfi.org) would be appreciated.
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Konitzer Family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 28, 2019