Jane Conerty Cooney
Born: July 22, 1926; in Milwaukee, WI
Died: November 23, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Jane Conerty Cooney passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hearthstone Manor in Woodstock, IL.
Jane was born July 22, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI to Harry and Marie (Drueke) Langhoff. She graduated from Barat College in Lake Forest, IL in 1949 and taught at Dean Street School in Woodstock in the early 1950's. On August 11, 1951 she married Joseph A. Conerty, Jr. in Milwaukee. Jane and Joe made their home in Woodstock where they raised six children: Mary (Al) Stilling, Pat (Terry) Clarke, Marty Conerty, John (Kate) Conerty, Mark Conerty and Clare Conerty. Joe passed away on December 13, 1975.
On February 6, 1997 Jane married Thomas D. Cooney in Tubac, AZ. Tom passed away on February 10, 2018. Jane and Tom especially enjoyed spending the winter months at their desert home in GreenValley, AZ.
Jane loved to golf and to travel and was an avid bridge player. She was a Chicago Cubs fan and was a die-hard Notre Dame fan. Jane was a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, MaryAnn Gates and Barbara Baas; and her brother, Carl Langhoff. She was also preceded in death by her cherished daughter, Clare and her devoted son, Mark.
Jane is survived by her four remaining children; nine grandchildren, Karen (Greg) Boal, Katie (Jason) Tibbs, Kevin (Annie Kelly) Clarke, Brian Clarke, Jordan (Beth) Conerty, Joe Conerty, Paige (Mark) Hills, Sean (Lex) Conerty and Shannon Conerty. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Gavin and Ian Boal, and Joree and Logan Tibbs; her sister, Judy Pink, and many nieces and nephews. Jane is also survived by Tom's children, Megan Nelson and David Cooney.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Villages at Hearthstone and Hearthstone Manor for the wonderful care they provided to Jane in the last few years.
We are comforted in knowing that there's a fierce game of Skip-Bo going on in heaven and that mom's winning, as usual.
Visitation will be held in the St. Joseph Center at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock.
The family requests no flowers; instead, please consider a random act of kindness on Jane's behalf.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019