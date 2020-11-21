1/1
Janet A. Jedlicka
1947 - 2020
Janet A. Jedlicka

Born: February 6, 1947; in Elgin, IL

Died: November 17, 2020; in Mequon, WI

Janet A. "Jan" Jedlicka (nee Kvidera), age 73, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, WI. Jan was born in Elgin, IL on February 6, 1947, daughter of the late Erv and Mary (nee: Greene) Kvidera.

Jan graduated from Cary Grove High School "Class of 1965" and earned a degree in Education from Western Illinois University. On June 19, 1971, Jan was united in marriage to the love of her life, James R. Jedlicka, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL. They moved to Racine in 1974, raised two boys, Jarrett and Peter, and shared nearly fifty beautiful years together. As an educator at Janes Elementary School for over thirty years, Jan expanded the minds of countless students until her retirement in 2010. Always community oriented, she helped volunteer at Siena Center where she was an associate, and also volunteered on Mondays at the Hospitality Center. In her spare time, Jan enjoyed reading and her friends in her book clubs and Mahjong club. Jan will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Jan will be dearly missed by her husband, Jim; sons, Jarrett (Shannon) Jedlicka, Peter (Paula) Jedlicka; grandchildren, Jackson and Lauren, Cole and Owen; siblings, Kay Shackelford, Mary Lou (Jerry) Sosnowski, Erv Kvidera; brother-in-law, Tom (Holly) Jedlicka; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jan was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Steve and Joe.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siena Retreat Center or the Eco Justice Center have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
