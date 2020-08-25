Janet A. Martino
Born: October 7, 1936
Died: August 22, 2020
Janet A. Martino, 83 of Huntley, died peacefully, August 22, 2020 at her home.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4-7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Janet was born October 7, 1936 the daughter of Arthur and Violet Kellermann. On January 5, 1958 she married John J. Martino. Janet loved children. She worked as a nurse and later as a lunch lady at Huntley High School and also at Osco. She was a greeter at Del Webb and was a member of the Red Hatters. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, John, her children, Jay (Mary Kay) Martino, Jill (Bob) Bertera, by her grandchildren, Ryan, Holly, Lindsey, Janell, Jenna, Joseph, Jaclyn, and John, by her great grandchildren, William, Jaxon, and Benjamin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
