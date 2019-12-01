|
Janet E. Koesterer
Janet E. Koesterer, 78, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born in Salem, IL to William E. and Dorothy Reese.
Janet married Roger Koesterer on October 5, 1963 in Salem. In 1974 they moved from Salem to Terre Haute, IN then to Crystal Lake in 1990. Upon Roger's retirement, they lived in Florida for 8 years before moving back to the Crystal Lake area.
She loved sewing and reading. Janet's faith was very important to her and she enjoyed listening to Christian music, worshiping, and serving in her church. She worked as a church administrative assistant for many years, most recently at Hope Church. She thoroughly enjoyed being with her family and always made people feel welcome and comfortable. Her granddaughters meant the world to her. Janet's quiet and gentle spirit was very much admired and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Lisa (Chad) Hutchinson and Kevin (Laura) Koesterer; granddaughters, Amy, Olivia, Lillian, Ivy-Rose, and Poppy.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald Reese.
A time of visitation will be Sunday, December 1, from 3 pm until 6 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.
Janet's funeral will be Monday, December 2, at 6:30 pm with a short visitation starting at 5:30 pm at Hope Church, 451 Ackman Rd, Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to at or to Hope Church at www.hopechurchcares.com.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2019