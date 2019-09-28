|
|
JANET L. AMUNDSEN
Janet Lee (Rogers) Amundsen, 84, of Marquette, MI passed away in her sleep on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home that she loved on Lake Superior. Janet was born in Chicago, Illinois to Henriette (Schaper) and Leroy Rogers. She grew up in Chicago and spent her summers with her close-knit cousins, playing on the Fox River in Cary, Illinois. After graduating from Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago she married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Amundsen, in 1957. They moved to Cary where they raised four daughters and also raised Janet's younger sister and brother and supported her father after the passing of her mother. While raising a family and working, she earned her bachelor's degree in special education from Northern Illinois University and subsequently worked as a special education teacher for the Barrington Illinois School District until her retirement. After retirement, Janet and Wayne moved to their dream destination on Lake Superior in Marquette where Janet found loving and supportive friends who shared her interests.
Janet was very proud of and connected to her Dutch heritage which can be credited for her strong personality and kind heart. Committed, outspoken, and fierce in her support of civil rights, human rights, environmental protections, health care for all, education, and social justice, these causes kept her active and connected to her community. She participated in many protests and contributed to the public discourse involving weekly anti-war protests, the ERA women's march, racial equality, the 1960's Friendly Town Program, Citizens of Peace and Justice, marriage equality and gay rights, and various efforts to protect the environment. She was determined to make the world a better place.
Education was important to her and her goal was that all her children obtain at least bachelor's degree which she worked tirelessly to ensure. She loved nature, camping with family, skiing, bicycling, canoeing, traveling, painting, pottery, writing and the neighborhood crows.
Janet is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Amundsen (Keith Frederickson), Ann Amundsen (Mike Roantree), Jayne Powers (Steve), Martha Amundsen (Lisa Altman); her grandchildren, Cody Goodin, Erin Sedlacek (Alex), Erik Powers, Emma Powers; sister Judy Rogers (Dale Shriver); brother Jim Rogers. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 58 years, Wayne Charles Amundsen.
Janet was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Please join us at an open house to celebrate Janet's life on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, between 12 noon and 5 pm at 2029 State Hwy M-28 East, Marquette.
Those wishing to contribute in Janet's memory, please consider donating to a cause that you believe will make the world a better place or take a friend to lunch.
The Canale-Tonella Funeral Home of Marquette is assisting the Amundsen family where memories may be shared at canalefuneral.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 28, 2019