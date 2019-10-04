|
Janet M. Kratochvil
Born: October 3, 1959
Died: September 29, 2019
Janet M. Kratochvil, 59, of Crystal Lake was born on October 3, 1959 and passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2019. Janet was the loving wife of Gene for 33 years; cherished mother of Gregory (Natalia Castro) Kratochvil and MaryJo (Daniel) Nitz; dear sister of James and Joseph Heaney; best friend and sister-in-law of Brenda Hooper; and beloved aunt, cousin, and friend of many.
Everyone who knew her, knew her love of Disney and animals. Janet was a fierce protector and lover of all animals, no matter the size. Her passion for taking care of animals was like no other. Her family appreciated all of the Disney trips that she planned, and there were many. For most of her life, she took care of her two children, whom she loved dearly, and their friends, and her wonderful husband of 32 years. Everyone who has met Janet would say she was the most generous and caring person to all. She was a great cook and baker, and was famous amongst friends and family for her delicious baked goods and plentiful supply of pies.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary and father, Joseph.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of her service at 2:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. The family also asks to not wear black, as Janet would not like that. Wear her favorite color red, another color, or something Disney in honor of her life and legacy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Assisi Animal Foundation, www.assisi.org/contribute.
Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 4, 2019