Janet A. Peterson



Born: June 29, 1957; DeKalb, IL



Died: July 1, 2019; Des Moines, IA



Janet A. Peterson, age 62 of Des Moines passed away July 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA after a short illness. She was born on June 29, 1957 in DeKalb, IL to Orrin and Birdie Peterson.



Janet graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1975 and attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. She truly enjoyed her career as a Senior Programmer Analyst at Telligen in West Des Moines for the past 10 years.



Janet was a strong, talented, and fiercely independent woman. She had a dry sense of humor which we loved about her. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and blessed many with her handmade gifts. Cribbage was a favorite game and she played as often as she could. Janet was a genuine and caring friend and many people were blessed to know her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and was especially devoted to her "fur babies" Cleo and Maya.



Janet is survived by her mother Birdie; her siblings Diana (Glen) Floress, Jim (Betty) Peterson, Bob (Dawn) Peterson; nieces and nephews Jenna Floress, Sarah (Jesse) Fortner, Katie (Matt) Peterson-Reding, James, Anna and Erin Peterson; her great-nieces and nephew Maya, Aiyana, Matthew and Isabel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.



She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.



A celebration of life is scheduled for September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at First Church, 236 W Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake with a service at 11:00 am.



Memorials may be made in her name to the Animal Lifeline, PO Box 12, Carlisle, IA 50047 or online at www.animal-lifeline.com, or to your local shelter. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 24, 2019