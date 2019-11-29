|
|
Janice F. Conley
Born: February 10, 1942; in Harvey, ND
Died: November 26, 2019; in Huntley, IL
Janice F. Conley, passed away on November 26, 2019 in Huntley surrounded by family. She was born February 10, 1942 in Harvey, ND to Arthur and Lydia Somerville. She was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time with family, cooking, and dogs especially her dog Sassy. She was a seamstress and loved quilting. She enjoyed recreational bowling with her husband and her monthly outings with her close friends. Was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for many years and worked for Precision Twist Drill for 34 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Eldon, her daughters Deb Thompson, Annette Hammortree, step daughters Shelly Zoellick and Kelly Marugg, grandchildren Kaitlin Zimmmerman, Jordan Zimmerman, Jake Mingus, Sydney Mingus, Lyndsey Rice, Cory Thompson, Shane Hammortree, Nikki Hammortree, Cassidy Creighton, and Randy Whiting, great grandchildren Ethan C. Landon, Brealan, Alex, and Zeke, a daughter-in-law Stacey Zimmerman, Brothers Chuck and Jim Somerville, sisters Amelia Thomas, and Darlene Fultz. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 children Larry, Christine, and Leo Zimmerman her brothers Ken and George Somerville, sisters Virginia Strege, and Elaine Somerville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday November 30, 2019 at St John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main St. Union. Burial will follow at McHenry Memorial Park, Woodstock. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Special Recreation (NISRA) or St. John's Lutheran Church. Wait Ross Allanson, Algonquin is in care of arrangements. For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019