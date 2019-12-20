|
Janice Harriet Bridges Lacy
Born: October 15, 1925
Died: December 17, 2019
Janice was an amazing woman. She was born in Lawrence, IL to Bertie & Winifred Edith (Cash) Bridges.
Her mother was a teacher & her father a farmer who worked for the Soil and Water Conservation District. She adored her 8 years older brother, Edson, who "could do anything" & was shot down over the Indian Ocean in WWII. She, however, was very smart & talented. She played French horn, piano & bass violin. She studied Spanish & French. After she graduated from high school at 16, she went to WSU Whitewater for 2 years then transferred to UC Boulder. After college, she went to Springfield CO to teach Spanish & English.
She married Ralph Lacy August 28, 1947 & they were almost inseparable for over 72 years. They lived in Springfield for a couple years & then moved back to Harvard, where they dairy farmed on one of the family farms for over 40 years. They raised 4 children, Kathryn, Marjorie Carpenter, Donald (Lisa) & Debrah (Steve) Rath.
Janice was a room mother, 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher, she sang in choir & rang bells in bell choir, a member of First United Methodist Church since she was born, Order of Eastern Star, United Methodist Women & Philathea. She was an amazing professional cake decorator. She played piano for Ralph, which he loved. They farmed together, everything from raising calves & milking cows to baling hay & picking rocks! After they sold the cows & rented the land, they traveled, mostly in their 5th wheel. They visited all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada & Mexico plus a few countries in Europe. They loved to travel! Even after her stroke, they enjoyed New Orleans, Puerto Rico, Cancun. She adored her kids, grand kids & greats!
She is survived, along with Ralph & her children, by 13 grandchildren, John, Martin (Tishia) & Sara Johansen, Lee (Jenn), Paul Carpenter & Faon (Tony) Grandinetti; Emily (Jon) Forester, Linda (Bobby) Boykin, Sandy (Mike) Robertson, Kipp (Jean) Lacy, Melanie (Derek) Oleson; Derek (Rachel) Rath & Adam (Michelle) Rath & lots of greats! She so loved her family! She touched so many lives!
Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 12 noon on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 1100 N. Division St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon.
