Janice L. Schuster

Born: May 9, 1942; in Chicago, IL

Died: April 28, 2019; in Ridott, IL

Janice L. Schuster, 76, of Ridott, formerly of Streamwood, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Janice was born May 9, 1942 in Chicago, the daughter of Melvin and Charlotte (Swanson) Saathoff. Janice married James "Jim" Schuster in 1987 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Mr. Schuster preceded Janice in death in July 2017. Janice worked for LaSalle Bank in Chicago.

Surviving is her three children, William (Jeannie) Bahr of Alameda, California, Sondra (Jim) Wilson of Ridott, Illinois, and Robert (Brenda) Bahr of Newaygo, Michigan; also surviving are six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Mel (Yuriko) Saathoff.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home (504 N. Walnut, Freeport, IL. 61032).

A memorial has been established for the Leonard C Ferguson Cancer Center in Janice's memory.

Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2019
