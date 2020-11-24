Janice M. Jung
Born: July 28, 1945; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 20, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Janice M. Jung (Beelow) age 75, of Lake in the Hills passed away in Elgin, on November 20, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 28, 1945 the daughter to Albert and Carmella "Ella" Beelow.
She was a passionate quilter.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 wonderful years, Richard M. Jung Jr.; her loving children, Anthony Jung and Tina Jung; her cherished grandchildren, Rebecca (John) Cady and Jeremy Jung; her cherished great-grandson, Mason; her dear siblings, Albert (Mary) Beelow and Donald (Barb) Beelow including many nieces & nephews and great-nieces & nephews.
Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend of many.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
***In keeping with compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size, please be aware that only 10 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. All visitors must keep a safe distance of 6 feet, and refrain from hugging or consoling the family. Upon entering the building all attendees must always wear a face covering and limit the time within the chapel.
Funeral services and interment at Windridge Memorial Park Cemetery will be held privately with the family.
Because of COVID a Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to TLS Veterans, 5330 Elm St., McHenry, IL 60050 would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed at willowfh.com
.