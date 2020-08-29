Janice Bedeker



Born: January 20, 1947; in Streator, IL



Died: May 21, 2020; in Apache Junction, AZ



Janice Marie Bedeker, passed away on May 21, 2020, at her home in Apache Junction, AZ.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Juanita, and her brothers Jeff, Jay, and James "Jim" Bedeker.



She is survived by her daughters Jeanine Courtright, Michele Herrington, and Shawn Brown; sons Ken (Molly) Peterson and Tommy (Charita) Olaes-Smith; sister Judy (Thomas) Mitchell and brother John (Sue) Bedeker; grandchildren Jessica Swingley, Vanessa Swingley, Troy (Carolina) Swingley, Andrea Swingley, Alyssa Dean, Jordan Brown, Lauryn Herrington, Ben Peterson, Jacob Peterson, Ocean Olaes-Smith, Sunny Olaes- Smith and Rain Olaes-Smith, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Janice was born on January 20, 1947 in Streator, Illinois. From a young age, Janice was known for her adventurous soul and warm smile. Janice was a hair stylist and caregiver by trade who had an infectious sense of humor and a willingness to laugh at life - and she brought everyone in on the joke, with a disarming honesty and energy that made us all feel more intensely alive in her presence. Those who knew Janice share unforgettable memories of her - riding in her convertible Fiat 2000, blasting Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" on the radio; surprising her kids, nieces, and nephews with late night Easter holiday visits in a full-body bunny costume; setting her hair on fire accidentally and then laughing while cooking smores with her grandkids; line dancing late on Saturday nights with her sister Judy at the Whiskey Creek country-western bar; taking road trips with her beloved mother Juanita, from San Diego to Streator and everywhere in between; and never failing to share the funniest and most heartfelt everyday moments with her friends and family. Janice was an irrepressible free spirit who lived a life filled with love, laughter, and endless authenticity.



We will cherish Janice for all she was - a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, and animal lover.



A private celebration of life service will be held in California at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Paws and Claws, 725 E. Baseline Ave, Apache Junction, AZ 85119 would be appreciated.





