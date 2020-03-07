|
|
Janice Y. Perkins
Born: November 28, 1941
Died: March 1, 2020
Janice Y. Perkins, 78, of Marengo passed away March 1, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer.
She was born November 28, 1941 in DeKalb to Albert and Olive (Hallaron) Nordman.
On June 10, 1961 she married Peter Perkins.Janice was very active in her community. She was active with the Marengo food pantry and was instrumental in forming the M.O.R.E. center. Janice was active and held various positions with the General Federation of Women's Clubs on the state and local level. She hosted several AFS foreign exchange students and served as an advisor for the organization. Janice was also a devoted member of the Marengo United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where she served and chaired many committees.
Janice is survived by her husband, Pete; her children, Yvonne (Bill) Raymond, Peter (Malynda) Perkins Jr., Jeffrey (Michelle) Perkins; and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert (Betty) Nordman and Cheryl (Steve) Bonte.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Monday, March 9 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo.
Visitation will continue from 10am to the 11am funeral service on Tuesday, March 10 at the Marengo United Methodist Church, 119 E. Washington St., Marengo.
Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Marengo United Methodist Church or M.O.R.E. Center, 829 Greenlee St., Marengo, IL 60152.
Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020