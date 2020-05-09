Janis Poundstone
Janis Poundstone

Janis Poundstone, 69, loving daughter and sister, cherished aunt, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2020 in Barrington, IL.

Janis lived her life with both physical and mental challenges requiring support from health professionals and family alike and we thank all who were a part of this support. She thrived best when surrounded with love and kindness. She was an extremely gracious and caring soul who wanted the best for those who cared not only for her, but others who required support in their daily lives.

"Everyone Love Everyone!"



Published in Northwest Herald on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
